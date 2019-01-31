

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese pharmaceuticals company Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. (DSKYF.PK) reported Thursday that its profit attributable to owners of the company increased 8.5 percent to 78.80 billion Japanese yen from last year's 72.60 billion yen. Earnings per share were 121.37 yen, higher than 109.30 yen a year ago.



Profit before tax edged up 0.2 percent year on year to 97.96 billion yen. Operating profit grew 4.1 percent to 97.08 billion yen.



Revenue, meanwhile, decreased 5.1% to 703.08 billion yen from 741.05 billion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead to fiscal year 2019, Daiichi Sankyo continues to projects revenues of 910 billion yen, operating profit of 78 billion yen, and profit attributable to owners of 55 billion yen.



From last year, revenues would be down 5.2 percent, operating profit would be up 2.3 percent and attributable profit would be down 8.8 percent.



