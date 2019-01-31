

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) reported that its third-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders was 95.3 billion yen or US$869 million, compared to net income of 87.96 billion yen in the prior year. Net loss per share was 28.52 yen, compared to net income of 25.12 yen per share last year.



The firm booked a goodwill impairment charge in the latest-quarter. The goodwill impairment charge totaled 81.4 billion yen, and was booked primarily in relation to Instinet and Lehman Brothers. Of this amount, 81 billion yen was recognized as 'Other' expenses in Wholesale.



Net revenue for the third quarter was 260.6 billion yen or US$2.4 billion down 36 percent year on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX