

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (JAPSY.OB) Thursday reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the nine-month period slid 6.6 percent to 106.6 billion yen. Basic earnings per share was 305.39 yen, lower than last year's 322.83 yen.



Operating profit edged up 0.2 percent from last year to 145.5 billion yen, while ordinary profit declined 2.5 percent to 138.6 billion yen.



For nine months, operating revenues increased 8.1 percent year-on-year to 1.131 trillion yen.



Looking ahead to the fiscal 2019, the Group now forecast attributable profit of 138 billion yen, or basic earnings per share of 395.41 yen. Operating profit for the fiscal year is now expected to be 175 billion yen. Operating revenue guidance for the fiscal 2019 remains unchanged at 1.488 trillion yen.



Earlier, the Group had foreseen attributable profit of 110 billion yen, basic earnings per share of 315.18 yen and operating profit of 167 billion yen for the year.



