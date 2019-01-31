

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britvic plc (BVIC.L) said Thursday that its first-quarter trading was in line with its expectations.



Reported first-quarter revenue grew 4.5% to 352.4 million pounds. Organic constant currency revenue, excluding soft drink levies, increased 1.5% to 337.3 million pounds.



Simon Litherland, Chief Executive of Britvic, said, 'We have delivered a solid start to the new financial year, with performance in line with our expectations. Given the resilience of our business, the strength of our portfolio and exciting marketing and innovation plans, we are confident of making further progress in 2019.'



