

WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L, UUGRY.PK) Thursday noted that Ofwat has published its initial assessment of company business plans for the 2020-25 period. The company's business plan, which offers improved service and lower bills for customers, has been awarded fast track status by Ofwat.



The company said it looks forward to working constructively with Ofwat through to publication of the draft determination which, in line with the price review timetable for fast track companies, is expected to be published by Ofwat in early April 2019.



Ofwat has also published the results of its annual company monitoring framework assessment which measures the quality and transparency of company reporting and the level of trust and confidence that customers and other stakeholders can place in it. United Utilities Water has retained 'self assurance' status in this assessment.



This is the highest categorisation available and one which it has now held for three consecutive years.



In London, United Utilities shares were trading at 832.60 pence, up 1.56 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX