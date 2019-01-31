

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rallied on Thursday as the Fed's latest policy statement sounded more dovish than expected and investors shrugged off disappointing manufacturing data from China.



The benchmark DAX was up 103 points or 0.92 percent at 11,284 in opening deals after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Electronics retailer Ceconomy AG jumped 2.4 percent after appointing a new CEO.



Software AG slumped over 6 percent after a disappointing trading update with a warning on FY19 margins.



In economic releases, German retail sales declined sharply in December, defying expectations for further increase, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



Retail sales fell 2.1 percent year-on-year, after a 1.9 percent increase in November. Economists were looking for a 1.5 percent gain. The latest decrease was the biggest since a 3 percent slump in September.



The Federal Statistics Office said its jobless rate held steady at a seasonally adjusted 5.0 percent in January, matching expectations.



