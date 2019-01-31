

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment figure dropped at less-than-expected at the start of the year, while the jobless rate held steady at a record low, preliminary data from the Federal Labor Agency showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed dropped by 2,000 month-on-month in January. Economists had expected a fall of 10,000 persons.



In December, unemployment dropped by a revised 12,000.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate was a record low 5 percent in January, unchanged from November and December.



Earlier on Thursday, the Federal Statistical Office reported that there were 1.34 million unemployed in December, down 70,000 from November.



After adjustments, the jobless figure decreased 14,000 month-on-month to 1.41 million. The ILO unemployment rate was steady at 3.3 percent in December.



Employment grew by 1.1 percent year-on-year, or by 494,000 persons, to 45 million.



