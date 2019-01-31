

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose on Thursday, with a dovish turn in the Fed's policy statement, higher oil prices and encouraging earnings updates from the likes of Diageo and Royal Dutch Shell boosting sentiment.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 36 points or 0.52 percent at 6,978 in opening deals after rallying 1.6 percent on Wednesday.



Spirits maker Diageo jumped over 4 percent after it posted strong first-half results and unveiled a £660m share buyback.



Dairy company Dairy Crest Group rose 1.2 percent. The company posted good results in its third quarter and said the outlook for the full year remains in line with expectations.



Royal Dutch Shell rallied 3.4 percent after its full-year profit surged by more than a third to the highest since 2014.



