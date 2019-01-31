

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vitamin D is very essential for healthy bones and to prevent osteoporosis. Known as the 'Sunshine Vitamin, as sunlight is the main source, the deficiency of Vitamin D has been associated with fatigue, depressed mood and bone, and muscle pain, to name a few.



Now, a new study conducted in Brazil suggests that Vitamin D promotes greater insulin sensitivity, and could lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.



The study involved 680 Brazilian women aged 35 to 74 years. An analysis of the association between vitamin D deficiency and glycemia in the study subjects revealed that vitamin D deficiencies are associated with high blood glucose levels.



Vitamin D supplementation and habitual exposure to the sun among the study subjects have been found to be negatively associated with high glucose levels.



The study findings are published in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).



Commenting on the results, JoAnn Pinkerton, NAMS executive director said, 'Although a causal relationship has not been proven, low levels of vitamin D may play a significant role in type 2 diabetes mellitus. Vitamin D supplementation may help improve blood sugar control, but intervention studies are still needed.'



