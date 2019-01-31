

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production growth eased in December after improving in the previous month, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 5.8 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 7.8 percent rise in November, which was the fastest in 17 months.



Among sectors, mining production fell the most by 8.2 percent annually in December, while the biggest increase of 12.5 percent was in the energy output.



Manufacturing output registered an increase of 5.3 percent year-on-year in December after a 7.9 percent rise in November.



During the whole year 2018, industrial production climbed 4 percent compared with 2017.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent in December, following a 4.5 percent rise in the prior month.



