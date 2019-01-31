

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) reported a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $393.65 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $861.85 million, or $3.90 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, AmerisourceBergen Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $343.06 million or $1.60 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $45.39 billion from $40.47 billion last year.



AmerisourceBergen Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $343.06 Mln. vs. $342.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.60 vs. $1.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.51 -Revenue (Q1): $45.39 Bln vs. $40.47 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.65 to $6.85



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX