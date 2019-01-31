

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Baker Hughes (BHGE) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $131 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $31 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Baker Hughes reported adjusted earnings of $120 million or $0.26 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.8% to $6.88 billion from $5.79 billion last year.



Baker Hughes earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $120 Mln. vs. $65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.26 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q4): $6.88 Bln vs. $5.79 Bln last year.



