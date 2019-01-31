

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) and Blackstone (BX) said that affiliates of Blackstone Infrastructure Partners or 'BIP' reached a definitive agreement with affiliates of Kelso & Co., The Energy & Minerals Group, and Tallgrass KC, LLC, an entity owned by certain members of TGE's management, to acquire 100% of the membership interests in TGE's general partner, as well as an about 44% economic interest in Tallgrass, for total cash consideration of approximately $3.3 billion. Affiliates of GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, will be a minority investor in the transaction.



Closing of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and is expected within the first quarter of 2019.



