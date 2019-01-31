

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hershey Co. (HSY) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $336.79 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $181.13 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Hershey Co. reported adjusted earnings of $265.22 million or $1.26 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $1.99 billion from $1.94 billion last year.



Hershey Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $265.22 Mln. vs. $214.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.26 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q4): $1.99 Bln vs. $1.94 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX