

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $153 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $29 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $598 million or $1.17 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $3.71 billion from $3.69 billion last year.



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $598 Mln. vs. $544 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.17 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q4): $3.71 Bln vs. $3.69 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX