

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $100.99 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $853.08 million, or $8.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $4.06 billion from $3.98 billion last year.



Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $3.54 vs. $3.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.65 -Revenue (Q4): $4.06 Bln vs. $3.98 Bln last year.



