

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Co. (GE) on Thursday reported a turnaround to profit in the fourth quarter. Consolidated revenues rose 5 percent from last year. It reached agreement in principle with the United States Department of Justice to settle the FIRREA investigation of WMC unit, with GE to pay a civil penalty of $1.5 billion.



GE Chairman and chief Executive officer Lawrence Culp, Jr. said, 'Our strategy is clear: de-leverage our balance sheet and strengthen our businesses, starting with Power.'



In the pre-market trade, GE is trading at $9.75 up $0.65 or 7.14 percent.



General Electric confirmed it reached a $1.5 billion settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice over its prior financial reporting for the WMC unit of GE Capital that financed subprime mortgages in advance of the 2009 recession.



In GE Capital, completed $8 billion of asset sales and other actions in the quarter, bringing the total dispositions to $15 billion in 2018; paid down external debt by $21 billion in 2018.



GE reported that consolidated net earnings attributable to common shareowners for the fourth-quarter was $574 million or $0.07 per share, compared to a loss of $11.00 billion or $1.27 per share in the prior year.



Earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners was $666 million or $0.08 per share, compared to a loss of $11.18 billion or $1.29 per share in the previous year.



Adjusted earnings per share for the latest-quarter were $0.17. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Consolidated revenues rose 5 percent to $33.28 billion from $31.60 billion last year. Analysts expected revenue of $32.59 billion for the quarter.



Power was negatively impacted by continued execution and operational issues on equipment projects and transactional services. Revenues of $6.8 billion were down 25% and the business incurred a loss of $872 million primarily related to these issues.



In the renewable Energy, Orders of $3.9 billion were up 19%, driven by onshore wind equipment orders up 9% and services orders up 32% on strong repower units. Revenues of $3.4 billion were up 28%. Segment profit was negatively impacted by price, liquidated damages for execution delays on projects, and higher losses related to the legacy Alstom joint ventures as we began fully consolidating these entities during the quarter. This was partially offset by cost productivity.



