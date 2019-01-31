

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $136.85 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $109.74 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $2.13 billion from $1.95 billion last year.



Tractor Supply earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): . vs. $114.6 Mln. last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q4): $2.13 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year.



