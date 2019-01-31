

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy (CMS) announced, for 2019, the company raised its guidance a penny per share for adjusted earnings to a range of $2.47 - $2.51 per share. The updated guidance represents 6 to 8 percent annual adjusted earnings per share growth.



Longer-term, the company's adjusted earnings per share growth guidance remains at 6 to 8 percent with a bias toward the midpoint.



CMS Energy announced 2018 reported net income of $657 million or $2.32 per share, compared to reported net income of $460 million or $1.64 per share for 2017. CMS Energy announced $659 million of adjusted net income or adjusted earnings per share of $2.33 for 2018, toward the high end of its guidance. On an adjusted earnings per share basis, the company delivered 7 percent growth, for the fiscal year.



