

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corp. (INTC), the world's biggest chipmaker, said Thursday that its board of directors has named Robert Swan as the company's chief executive officer.



Swan, 58, who has been serving as Intel's interim CEO for seven months and as chief financial officer since 2016, is the seventh CEO in Intel's 50-year history. Swan has also been elected to Intel's board of directors.



Further, Intel said that Todd Underwood, vice president of Finance and director of the company's Corporate Planning and Reporting, will assume the role of interim CFO as the company undertakes an internal and external search for a permanent CFO.



As interim CEO, Swan has managed Intel's operations in close collaboration with Intel's senior leadership team.



Swan has been Intel's CFO since October 2016. In this role, he led the global finance, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, IT and corporate strategy organizations.



Prior to joining Intel, Swan served as an operating partner at General Atlantic LLC and served on Applied Materials' board of directors. He previously spent nine years as CFO of eBay Inc., where he is currently a director.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX