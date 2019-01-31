

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a positive start and a subsequent fall into negative territory, the Switzerland market rebounded around mid morning, but faltered again and eventually ended flat on Thursday.



Activity was largely stock specific and moves were by and large cautious due to concerns about global growth and the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China.



Bank stocks tumbled on reports eight banks in Europe are being targeted in a European Union probe that alleges traders colluded to acquire and trade euro government bonds, a month after the EU regulators implicated lenders in a separate bond-trading case.



The EU authority has reportedly said in an emailed statement that traders employed by the banks exchanged commercially sensitive information and coordinated on trading strategies.



The benchmark SMI ended up 3.56 points, or 0.04%, at 8,969.27, after rallying to a high of 9,012.75 from the day's low of 8,923.67.



On Wednesday, the index ended up 25.19 points, or 0.28%, at 8,965.71.



Roche Holding ended more than 2.5% up, Lonza Group gained 1.2% and Novartis advanced by 1.1%.



Among the prominent losers, UBS ended 2.1% down, Adecco Group declined 2.2%, Swisscom ended 2.3% down, Julius Baer ended 2.4% down and Credit Suisse shed 3.3%.



Swatch Group ended more than 6% down after the company said its net income increased by 14.8% to CHF 867 million last year, with a net margin of 10.2%. The company said that its business slowed in the final quarter of the year and that growth in the month of December was particularly slow.



Swatch Group said it expects a healthy growth in 2019 thanks to increased demand. The company hopes to resolve production problems and bottlenecks in the first semester.



