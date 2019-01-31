

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump claimed in a post on Twitter on Thursday that the latest round of trade talks between U.S. and Chinese officials in Washington are 'going well with good intent and spirit on both sides.'



Trump noted he will be meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and other members of the Chinese delegation later in the day and that he expects to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the 'near future.'



'China's top trade negotiators are in the U.S. meeting with our representatives. Meetings are going well with good intent and spirit on both sides,' Trump tweeted.



'China does not want an increase in Tariffs and feels they will do much better if they make a deal,' he added. 'They are correct.'



Trump acknowledged that a comprehensive trade deal between the U.S. and China would not be finalized until he meets with Xi to discuss and agree on some of the longstanding and more difficult points.



'China's representatives and I are trying to do a complete deal, leaving NOTHING unresolved on the table,' Trump tweeted. 'All of the many problems are being discussed and will be hopefully resolved.'



The president said both sides are working hard to reach an agreement before the end of the trade truce on March 1st, when the U.S. plans to raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent from 10 percent.



Trump later stated a deal would be 'unacceptable' unless China agrees to open their markets 'not only to Financial Services, which they are now doing, but also to our Manufacturing, Farmers and other U.S. businesses and industries.'



The trade dispute between the U.S. and China has contributed to recent volatility on Wall Street, with the Justice Department's unsealing of sweeping criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and its CFO Meng Wanzhou adding to uncertainty about a potential trade deal.



