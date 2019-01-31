

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $3.03 billion, or $6.04 per share. This compares with $1.86 billion, or $3.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.7% to $72.38 billion from $60.45 billion last year.



Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $3.03 Bln. vs. $1.86 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $6.04 vs. $3.75 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $72.38 Bln vs. $60.45 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $56 - $60 Bln



