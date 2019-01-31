

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $196.37 million, or $6.68 per share. This compares with $86.34 million, or $2.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Deckers Outdoor Corp reported adjusted earnings of $193.79 million or $6.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $873.80 million from $810.48 million last year.



Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $193.79 Mln. vs. $159.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.59 vs. $4.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.28 -Revenue (Q3): $873.80 Mln vs. $810.48 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $360.0 - $374.0 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $7.85 to $7.95 Full year revenue guidance: $1.986 - $2.0 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX