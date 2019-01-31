

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deckers Brands (DECK) announced, for fiscal 2019, non-GAAP earnings per share are now expected to be in the range of $7.85 to $7.95; and net sales are now expected to be in the range of $1.986 billion to $2.0 billion.



For the fourth-quarter, non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be in the range of break-even to $0.10; and net sales are expected to be in the range of $360.0 million to $374.0 million.



For the third-quarter, non-GAAP earnings per share was $6.59 compared to $4.97 last year. Net sales increased 7.8% to $873.8 million compared to $810.5 million for the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 7.7%.



As of January 29, 2019, the Board of Directors approved an increase of $261 million to the company's stock repurchase authorization. Combined with the previous outstanding amount of $89 million, this brings the company's total stock repurchase authorization up to $350 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX