

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) released earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $39.20 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $87.99 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Camden Property Trust reported adjusted earnings of $96.18 million or $0.99 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $244.92 million from $229.83 million last year.



Camden Property Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $96.18 Mln. vs. $93.77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.99 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $244.92 Mln vs. $229.83 Mln last year.



