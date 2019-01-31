

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Symantec Corporation (SYMC) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $65 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $1342 million, or $2.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Symantec Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $285 million or $0.44 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $1.21 billion



Symantec Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $285 Mln. vs. $328 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.44 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q3): $1.21 Bln vs. $1.21 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.37 - $0.41 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,190 - $1,220 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.57 - $1.61 Full year revenue guidance: $4,760 - $4,790 Mln



