

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release unemployment data for December, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 2.5 percent and the job-to-applicant ratio is tipped to see no change at 1.63.



Japan also will see January results for vehicle sales and for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei. In December, vehicle sales fell 4.4 percent on year and the manufacturing index had a score of 50.0.



Australia will see January figures for the RBA commodity index and the AiG Performance of Manufacturing Index, as well as Q4 numbers for producer prices.



In December, the commodity price index jumped 10.5 percent on year to 121.2 and the manufacturing index saw a score of 49.5. Producer prices were up 0.8 percent on quarter and 2.1 percent on year in Q3.



South Korea will provide January numbers for consumer prices; in December, overall inflation was down 0.3 percent on month and up 1.3 percent on year, while core CPI was flat on month and up 1.1 percent on year.



China will see January figures for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin, with forecasts suggesting a steady reading of 49.7.



Indonesia will release January numbers for inflation; in December, overall inflation and core CPI were both up 3.1 percent on year.



Several regional countries will see January results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from Nikkei, including Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.



Finally, the markets in Malaysia and Taiwan are closed on Friday for Federal Territory Day and the Lunar New Year, respectively. Malaysia will re-open for a half-day on Monday ahead of the Lunar New Year, while Taiwan is off until Feb. 11.



