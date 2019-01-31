

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF) announced the company has successfully disposed of its 16.8 million Deutsche Wohnen shares in the market. The placement price was 41.50 euros for the sale of the shares. The aggregate value of the stake was 698.1 million euros.



Vonovia SE said it will use the proceeds to further strengthen the balance sheet with LTV being positively impacted by approximately 80bps and no material impact on any other KPI.



Vonovia SE, which is based in Bochum, has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013 and on the DAX 30 since September 2015. Vonovia SE is also listed on the international indices STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Germany, MSCI Germany, GPR 250 and EPRA/NAREIT Europe.



