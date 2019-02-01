

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in January, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.3.



That's down from 52.6 in December, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, the manufacturing PMI fell to a 29-month low as new export orders declined at the sharpest pace since July 2016. Business confidence fell for the eighth straight month.



Job creation in Japan's manufacturing sector was nonetheless sustained during January as firms sought reinforcements to support growth.



