

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK) reported Friday that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of the parent dropped 7.1 percent to 350.07 billion Japanese yen from last year's 376.83 billion yen. Earnings per share were 201.27 yen, lower than 213.48 yen a year ago.



Profit before income taxes edged up 0.7 percent to 478.30 billion yen from 475.04 billion yen a year ago.



Revenue climbed 37.2 percent to 5.01 trillion yen from 3.65 trillion yen last year.



Looking ahead to the full year, the company now expects profit attributable to owners of the parent of 440 billion yen or 253.17 yen per share. The company previously expected profit of 450 billion yen or 258.92 yen per share.



