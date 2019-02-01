

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Changyou.com Ltd. (CYOU) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $10.15 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $34.21 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Changyou.com Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $11.39 million or $0.21 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.5% to $117.77 million from $144.46 million last year.



Changyou.com Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $11.39 Mln. vs. $34.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.21 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q4): $117.77 Mln vs. $144.46 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.43 - $0.52 Next quarter revenue guidance: $105 - $115 Mln



