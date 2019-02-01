

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to 425 million euros, from 2.4 billion euros in the prior year quarter. The loss before tax was 319 million euros, compared to a pre-tax loss of 1.4 billion euros in the prior year quarter.



Christian Sewing, Chief Executive Officer, said: 'Our return to profitability shows that Deutsche Bank is on the right track. Now, our priority is to take the next step. In 2019 we aim not only to save costs but also to make focused investments in growth. We aim to grow profitability substantially through the current year and beyond.



Noninterest expenses for the fourth-quarter were 5.6 billion euros, down 19%, while adjusted costs fell 15% to 5.4 billion euros. This reduction was achieved across both compensation expenses and all major categories of non-compensation expenses, driven by cost initiatives.



Revenues in the fourth quarter were 5.6 billion euros, down 2% year-on-year, driven by the implementation of strategic measures, a challenging market environment and negative Deutsche Bank-specific news.



In the Corporate & Investment Bank, revenues were 2.6 billion euros, down 5%. Revenues in the quarter benefited from positive debt valuation adjustments of 67 million euros and a positive change in the valuation of an investment of 56 million euros, versus a negative debt valuation adjustment of 19 million euros in the prior year quarter. Adjusting for these items, revenues would have declined by 10%.



Global Transaction Banking revenues were 996 million euros, up 5%, driven by higher net interest income and transaction growth, notably in cash management.



In the Private & Commercial Bank, revenues were 2.5 billion euros, up 6%. Revenues in the quarter benefited from a gain on a property sale in Sal.



The company has lowered its 2019 adjusted cost target to 21.8 billion euros, compared to 22 billion euros previously. It reaffirmed its target to reduce the internal workforce to well below 90,000 by the end of 2019. Additionally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed its commitment to its plans to achieve a post-tax Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE) target of above 4% in 2019.



The Management Board intends to recommend to the Supervisory Board a dividend of 11 cents per share in respect of 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX