

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's mobile telecommunications services provider NTT Docomo Inc. (DCM) Friday reported that its nine-month net income attributable to the company dropped 12.9 percent to 607.6 billion Japanese yen from last year's 697.7 billion yen.



Operating profit, however, grew 5.4 percent to 902 billion yen from 856.2 billion yen a year ago, progressing favorably towards full-year guidance. EBTDA rose 2.2 percent to 1.27 trillion yen.



The company's operating revenues increased 1.8 percent to 3.65 trillion yen from 3.59 trillion yen a year ago.



