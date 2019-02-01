

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa (INF.L) announced the divestiture of the Life Sciences Media Brands Portfolio that was previously part of UBM plc, to MJH Associates, US-based, independent full-service healthcare education, market research and multi-channel medical communications company, for a consideration of just over $100 million.



The transaction does not include the CBI events business, which has been combined with the branded Life Sciences business within the Knowledge & Networking Division of Informa. The businesses being acquired by MJH are a portfolio of Life Science Media Brands that were previously reported within Other Marketing Services by UBM.



These brands generate revenue largely through a mix of advertising and sponsorship, and cover three core vertical markets: Healthcare, (including brands such as Medical Economics, Practical Cardiology, Dermatology Times), Pharma (LC/GC, Pharmaceutical Technology, Spectroscopy, BioPharm International), and Animal Health (DVM360, Vetted, Firstline).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX