

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged higher on Friday as investors watched developments on Sino-American trade relations.



The two-day U.S.-China trade talks ended without anything concrete results, though China promised to 'substantially' expand purchases of U.S. goods.



Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said the trade dispute would hopefully be resolved before the March 1 deadline.



The benchmark DAX was up 38 points or 0.34 percent at 11,211 in opening deals after declining 0.1 percent in the previous session.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were up 1-2 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded the region's industry to attractive.



Deutsche Bank fell over 2 percent despite narrowing its Q4 loss.



After the release of weak China manufacturing data, investors await Eurozone PMI data and the latest U.S. jobs report for further direction.



