

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks held steady on Friday after the high-level U.S.-China trade talks in Washington ended with positive words.



While China promised to 'substantially' expand purchases of U.S. goods, U.S. President Donald Trump said the trade dispute would hopefully be resolved before the March 1 deadline.



He also warned later that he was looking for China to open their markets not only to financial services, but also to manufacturing, farmers and other U.S. businesses and industries.



'No final deal will be made until my friend President Xi, and I, meet in the near future to discuss and agree on some of the long-standing and more difficult points,' Trump added.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 9 points or 0.19 percent at 5,002.04 after rising around 0.4 percent the previous day.



Automaker Renault rose about 1 percent and Peugeot advanced 1.6 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded the region's industry to attractive.



Outdoor advertising company JCDecaux soared 8.5 percent after its Q4 2018 adjusted organic revenue grew 5.4 percent.



Residential property firm Vonovia declined slightly after announcing it has successfully disposed of its 16.8 million Deutsche Wohnen shares in the market.



Advertising and public relations company Publicis Groupe gained about 1 percent as it bought the remaining 24.9 percent Blue 449 shares from M&C Saatchi in the U.K.



