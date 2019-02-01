

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Friday reported that its consolidated profit attributable to owners of the parent for third quarter fell to 168.2 billion yen from 570.2 billion yen last year, when the company recorded a reverse effect from the impact of a reduction of corporate tax rates in the U.S.



Consolidated operating profit slid more than 40 percent to 170.1 billion yen, due primarily to a decrease in profit related to changes in sales volume and model mix, an increase in SG&A expenses and unfavorable foreign currency effects.



Consolidated sales revenue for the third quarter stood at 3.973 trillion yen, helped by higher motorcycle unit sales in certain countries such as Vietnam and higher sales revenue from financial services business.



Looking ahead to the current fiscal year, the Group said its forecast for attributable profit is revised upwards by 20.0 billion yen to 695.0 billion yen, while forecast for consolidated sales revenue is revised upward by 50.0 billion yen to 15.85 trillion yen.



However, the forecast for operating profit for the fiscal remains unchanged from the previous forecast of 790.0 billion yen.



