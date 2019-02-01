

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cigna Corp. (CI) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $144 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $266 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Cigna Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $647 million or $2.46 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.4% to $13.75 billion from $10.63 billion last year.



Cigna Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $647 Mln. vs. $483 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.46 vs. $1.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.42 -Revenue (Q4): $13.75 Bln vs. $10.63 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX