

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $257.1 million, or $2.46 per share. This compares with $443.9 million, or $4.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.3% to $1.38 billion from $1.24 billion last year.



Roper Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $257.1 Mln. vs. $443.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.46 vs. $4.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.13 -Revenue (Q4): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year.



