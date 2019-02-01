

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were lackluster on Friday as equities gained ground on optimism that the United States and China might reach a trade deal before the March 1 deadline.



Spot gold was marginally lower at $1,321.44 per ounce after hitting its highest level since April 26 on Thursday. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $1,325.85.



The two-day U.S.-China trade talks ended without concrete results, though U.S. President Donald Trump said he hopes to accommodate China and reach a deal by the March 1 deadline.



On the other hand, China promised to 'substantially' expand purchases of U.S. soybeans after two days of discussions in Washington.



The U.S. dollar held steady ahead of a key jobs report, due later in the day. Economists expect U.S. employment to rise by 165,000 jobs in January after an addition of 312,000 jobs in December. The jobless rate is expected to hold at 3.9 percent.



The jobs data is likely to overshadow separate reports on manufacturing activity and consumer sentiment as well as the release of delayed data on construction spending and wholesale inventories.



