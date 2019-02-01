

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $85.68 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $38.29 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $549.39 million from $506.12 million last year.



