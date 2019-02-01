

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $0.64 billion, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $1.31 billion, or $2.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $592 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $3.36 billion from $3.21 billion last year.



Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $592 Mln. vs. $585 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.89 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q4): $3.36 Bln vs. $3.21 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.05 to $1.25



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX