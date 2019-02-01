

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $6.00 billion, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $8.38 billion, or $1.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $71.90 billion from $66.52 billion last year.



Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $6.00 Bln. vs. $8.38 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.41 vs. $1.97 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $71.90 Bln vs. $66.52 Bln last year.



