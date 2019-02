BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Friday, the Labor Department will release U.S. jobs data for January. The economy is expected to have added 165,000 jobs following an addition of 312,000 jobs in December.



Ahead of the data, the greenback held steady against its major opponents.



The greenback was worth 108.90 against the yen, 0.9935 against the franc, 1.1472 against the euro and 1.3064 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



