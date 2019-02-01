

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $3.73 billion, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $3.11 billion, or $1.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $42.35 billion from $37.62 billion last year.



Chevron Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $3.73 Bln. vs. $3.11 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.95 vs. $1.64 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $42.35 Bln vs. $37.62 Bln last year.



