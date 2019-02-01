

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK manufacturing growth slowed more-than-expected in January to its lowest level in three months, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Friday.



The IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index for manufacturing fell to 52.8 from 54.2 in December. Economists had forecast a score of 53.5.



A PMI reading above 50 suggests growth in the sector. The latest reading was the second-weakest since July 2016, which was the first month after the Brexit referendum.



The survey showed that manufacturers boosted their stockpile of inputs at a record rate as they prepare for Brexit due on March 29.



Employment decreased for only the second time in the past 30 months.



Business sentiment fell to a 30-month low as the Brexit uncertainty, the exchange rate and signs of a European economic slowdown weighed on sentiment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX