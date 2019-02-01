

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC (FCAU) reported that its January U.S. sales rose 2 percent to 136,082 vehicles compared with sales of 132,803 vehicles in January 2018. Retail sales for the month were 104,290 vehicles. Fleet sales totaled 31,792 vehicles and accounted for 23 percent of total sales during the month.



For January, Ram Brand sales rose 24 percent to 39,649 vehicles. The company noted that this is the fifth-straight January of sales above the 30,000 mark for the Ram brand.



Jeep - brand sales slipped 2 percent to 58,401 vehicles. The Wrangler set a new record for January as sales finished at 13,024, rise 11 percent. The Jeep Compass also set a January record with sales of 10,298 vehicles, up 1 percent.



Dodge Brand sales fell 2 percent to 27,077 vehicles. Chrysler Brand sales fell 14 percent to 9,054 vehicles.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX