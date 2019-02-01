

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting the end of the prolonged government shutdown, the University of Michigan released a report on Friday showing consumer sentiment in the U.S. dropped by slightly less than initially estimated in the month of January.



The report said the consumer sentiment index for January was upwardly revised to 91.2 from the preliminary reading of 90.7. Economists had expected the index to be upwardly revised to 90.8.



Despite the bigger than expected upward revision, the index is still down sharply from the final December reading of 98.3.



