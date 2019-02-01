

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Friday apologized for a FaceTime bug that enabled people to eavesdrop on others even if they did not answer a FaceTime call. The tech giant said it has fixed the Group FaceTime security bug on its servers and will issue a software update to re-enable the feature for users next week.



In a statement, Apple also thanked the Thompson family for reporting the bug and apologized to customers who were affected as well as concerned about the security issue.



'We want to assure our customers that as soon as our engineering team became aware of the details necessary to reproduce the bug, they quickly disabled Group FaceTime and began work on the fix. We are committed to improving the process by which we receive and escalate these reports, in order to get them to the right people as fast as possible,' Apple said.



Apple added that it takes the security of its products 'extremely seriously' and was committed to continuing to earn the trust customers placed in the company.



The FaceTime bug jeopardized the privacy of consumers by allowing users to receive audio and video from the device of the person they are calling even before the person has accepted or rejected the call.



Media reports had earlier indicated that the bug was raised with Apple by a consumer more than a week before it was shared widely in the media. The company took action to disable the affected feature of the app until it released a fix.



Michele Thompson has said she tried to warn Apple last week about the bug that was discovered by her 14-year-old son. She also tried to bring Apple's attention to the issue by submitting an official bug report.



'My teen found a major security flaw in Apple's new iOS. He can listen in to your iPhone/iPad without your approval. I have video. Submitted bug report to @AppleSupport ..waiting to hear back to provide details. Scary stuff!,' Michele Thompson had tweeted.



Following the discovery of the bug, Apple has been hit with multiple lawsuits.



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James have announced an investigation into Apple's failure to warn consumers about the FaceTime bug and its slow response to addressing the issue.



